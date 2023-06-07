Local, area seniors receive Claxton Poultry college scholarship awards

The Silver Anniversary of the Norman W. Fries Memorial Scholarship Program was celebrated recently by awarding college scholarships to three exceptional high school graduates from our area high schools. Outstanding academic achievement, athletic accomplishments and extensive community service earned each of these distinguished seniors a coveted $2,000 scholarships.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.