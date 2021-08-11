Local convenience store clerk assaulted, robbed

When officers of the Claxton Police Department responded to a call concerning a fight last Tuesday, they arrived to find pools of blood on the floor of the ‘Bazaar’ convenience store located on South Duval Street (Hwy. 301) and a victim being treated by EMS.

…With the exception of a general description of the alleged perpetrator, and the type of vehicle he was driving, officers initially had few leads in the case. Later the same morning, however, details of what occurred in the store presented themselves.

By Julie Braly, Editor