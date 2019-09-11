Local courts effected by cyber attack on Administrative Office of the Courts

Evans County Magistrate and Probate Courts were effected by a cyber attack of the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) located in Atlanta. The attacked occurred on June 29, 2019 but local officials only disclosed the information publically during a Evans County Commissioner’s meeting last week. The AOC provides support to state, probate, magistrate, and municipal court councils.

By Julie Braly, Editor