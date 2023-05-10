Local gathering brings residents together for National Day of Prayer

Prayers echoed across the Evans County Courthouse Lawn on Thursday, May 4 for the 2023 National Day of Prayer. Hagan Mayor Gena Roberts addressed the size-able crowd; followed by a pledge from CHS 9th grader Cedrick Bell and special music sung by PCA 6th grader Charlie Rose Sikes. Six separate prayers were given to lift up Evans County, our region, our state, and our country.

