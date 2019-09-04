Local Judge arrested – some judicial duties suspended

Local attorney and Judge Benjamin “Ben” Brinson was arrested by the Statesboro Police Department on Sunday, September 1. According to the arrest report, Brinson, 65, is facing charges of DUI – less safe (alcohol), speeding in excess of maximum limits and open container of alcohol in motor vehicle. He was taken into custody and transported to the Bulloch County jail.

Brinson currently serves as Juvenile Court Judge for Evans and Bulloch counties as well as Municipal Court Judge for the cities of Claxton and Hagan.

Claxton City Council voted last night and unainmously agreed “enlight of information received relative to the Claxton Municipal Court duties and the appointed Judge thereof, all judicial duties are hereby suspended until further notice.”

Claxton’s Mayor, Terry Branch, said an out-of-town attorney will serve as a substitute for now so that court dates do not have to be postponed.

According to Hagan’s City Clerk, Brenda Conley, Hagan’s City Council have reached out to the City’s Attorney, Hugh McCullough, for guidance. At this time, the Council has decided to postpone their September court date to October.

Any administrative action against Brinson will have to go through the Judicial Qualifications Commissions (JQC).

Brinson paid bond in the amount of $2,121 and his court date has been set for October 7 in Statesboro’s Municipal Court.