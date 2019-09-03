Local man survives water moccasin bite

Claxton resident John Rogers is lucky to be alive after he was recently bitten on the toe by a water moccasin snake. Thankfully, only one of the snake’s fangs penetrated the skin of one of Rogers’ toes. He was hospitalized for three days and given anti-venom treatments.

Now recovering at his home, Rogers and family members recalled the ordeal that began on Tuesday, August 13. “I seen the snake and went and got the shovel to kill it,” said Rogers. . . . .

For the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. All subscriptions include access to our archives dating back to 1915!

By Julie Braly, Editor