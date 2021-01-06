Local medical practice vaccinates healthcare workers, long-term facility residents, and staff

Southern Family Medicine (SFM) of Georgia was eligible and approved for 500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine. SFM was approved as a Max Vaccination Location for Evans and Bulloch Counties and administered the vaccine to its staff members – who chose to do so – in both Claxton and Statesboro locations.

“We received our vaccines early Wednesday morning on December 23, 2020,” said Lanette Tippins, Office Administrator. “Dr. Thomas J. Miller was the first to receive the vaccine at the Claxton location of SFM followed by all providers and staff members that were eligible and wished to receive the vaccination in both locations.

…On Wednesday, Dec. 30, SFM staff administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible residents of NorthSpring Senior Living and The Griffin House Senior facilities in Claxton, as well as staff members who chose to receive the vaccine.

…SFM has also administered the first dose of the vaccine to all eligible staff that wished to receive the vaccine at other Claxton businesses including…

By Julie Braly, Editor