Local organizations stage special events observing Halloween

As October draws to a close, city officials and local organizations are preparing for a spooktacular ending to the month known for ‘tricks and treats’, goblins, and Halloween. On Saturday, from 5-6:30 p.m., South Newton Street will be the center of the seasonal celebration as the Claxton Downtown Development Authority and Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce stage the Annual Trick or Treat event.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.