Local parades to be held Thursday

A Community Homecoming parade will be held this Thursday, Nov. 19 from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. one day ahead of the homecoming football game of Claxton High School. The parade will begin at the Pecan Grove, travel to College Street, Railroad Street, South Spring Street, Liberty Street, South Clark Street, and return to the Pecan Grove.

Pinewood Christian Academy will also hold a parade Thursday beginning at 5 p.m. The parade will take place on Hwy. 169/Smith St., Bellville from the intersection of Hugh Brewton Rd. to Blalock St. and will conclude at the back of the PCA parking lot.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend both parades.