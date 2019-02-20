Local resident charged with sex crimes

Donnie Ray Phillips, an Evans County resident, faces several sex crime charges after being arrested Wednesday, Feb. 13.

Phillips’ charges include sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony; obscene internet contact with a child, a felony; and electronically furnishing obscene materials to a minor, a misdemeanor.

By Julie Braly, Editor