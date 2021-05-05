Local resident seriously injured in Virginia cycling accident

Evans County resident Jerry Smith, who began a nearly 1,500-mile bicycling fundraiser in Claxton on April 14, with friend Dennis Dorman, was seriously injured in an accident near Thornburg, Virginia and spent time in an intensive care unit.

Although wearing a helmet, Smith suffered injuries including a fracture at the base of his skull, fractured ribs, a ruptured…

…Dorman, who dutifully posted daily updates, photos and videos about their adventure at www.cycling4godschildren.com and a facebook page… (but suddenly) …no more updates, photos, or videos were added…

To read the full article that includes Dorman’s description of the day of the accident pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper, including our e-edition, by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com.

By Julie Braly, Editor