Local student District winner in Georgia Farm Bureau Art Contest

Evans County student Savana Lair has been named a District winner in the 28th Annual Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) High School Art Contest.

A freshman at Claxton High School when she entered the contest earlier this year, Lair received $100 for being the top winner from GFB’s 7th District, which includes 17 counties in upper Southeast Georgia. She is the daughter of Beth Weiss and Adam Weiss. Maria Pittman is the teacher who encouraged Weiss to enter the contest.

