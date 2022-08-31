Local Teen publishes first book

Payton Biggers made the brave decision to share intimate details of her life on the spectrum of Autism and, at the age of 13, has published her first book.

Autism Gives Me Superpowers! is a culmination of Payton’s thoughts and feelings – as well as her own illustrations – to help explain to others how she feels about being autistic.

….“Being autistic is a great thing,” says Payton. “It makes a boy or girl unique.”

Biggers’ book can be purchased at Barnes and Nobles and Books Million.

