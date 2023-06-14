County accepts lone bid for Safety Complex

A single bid, in the amount of $372,100, was officially accepted during a called meeting of Board of Commissioners (BOC) on May 30, for construction of Evans County’s new safety complex. Submitted by W.B.M. Construction company of Metter, the bid provides for a metal building measuring 80 ft. x 120 ft., to be erected at the corner of DeLoach and West James Streets, that will be the new headquarters for the Emergency Management Association, Emergency Medical Services, and Evans County Fire Department equipment.