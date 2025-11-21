Lonnie ‘Tom’ Hutto, of Claxton, 83, passed away on November 18, 2025, under the care of Community Hospice in Vidalia, Georgia. He was born on August 27, 1942, in Bainbridge, Georgia, and his life was marked by a profound commitment to service, family, and faith. Tom’s military career was both honorable and commendable, serving his country with pride as a First Sergeant in the U.S. Army. His leadership and dedication were evident throughout his tenure, and he continued to serve his community as a member of the Texas Department of Corrections after his military retirement. He was a man of deep faith and community involvement. Tom was a proud member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans Tattnall Invincibles #154 and an active participant in Gospel Baptist Church, where he fostered relationships and served those around him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Y.C. and Mary Hutto, as well as his brothers, Leo Hutto and Aubrey Hutto. Their memories will forever be cherished alongside Tom’s legacy of dedication and service. As we remember Lonnie ‘Tom’ Hutto, we honor a life well-lived, rooted in love, commitment, and a remarkable dedication to serving others. Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 24 years, Jenean Lewis Hutto. He also leaves behind his cherished children, sons, Don (Linda) Hutto of Harker Heights, Texas, Dale (Terri) Saylor of Claxton, Georgia, and Frank (Regina) Hutto of Longwood, Florida; daughters, Christine (Hans-Gunther) Moessner of Nuremberg, Germany, and Elizabeth (Ramon) Vidal of Fort Worth, Texas; brother, Ennis Hutto of McEwen, Tenn. His family will remember him fondly for the love and wisdom he imparted to his 29 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation was held Thursday, November 20, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 21, 11:00 a.m. at Gospel Baptist Church. Burial will be in Lower Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Gospel Baptist Church, 176 Gospel and Baptist Temple Rd., Claxton, Ga. 30417 or Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.