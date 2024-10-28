Loreta ‘Lori’ Luceño Waters of Claxton, age 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2024, at Camellia Healthcare in Claxton. She was born on February 16, 1942, in Ilo Ilo, Philippines, to Alijo and Ana Gonzales Luceño and made Claxton her home in 1978. She dedicated over 27 years of her life as a personal caregiver at Evans Memorial Hospital, where she compassionately tended to her patients, forming bonds that extended beyond professional duty. The families of those she cared for often became like family to her, reflecting her nurturing spirit and unwavering dedication. She was a member of St. Christopher’s Catholic Church in Claxton. When not devoted to her work or family, Lori found joy in tending to her beloved flowers, delighting in cooking, and listening to music. She also enjoyed bowling. Her warmth, kindness, and unwavering love for her family will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Lori, known as Lola by her grandchildren, deeply cherished her family and enjoyed every moment spent with them. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Wil Waters (Heather Rushing) of Claxton; Tommy and Anna Waters of Claxton; and Timmy and Alana Waters of Glennville. Lola’s legacy will continue through her beloved grandchildren, Eli, Reese, Lucee, Hadden, Kamryn, Pate Waters, and Beau Blizzard. She will also be remembered fondly by her siblings, nieces and nephews in the Philippines as well as her special caregiver, Denise Blalock. On Sunday, October 27, the family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m., at the Glennville Funeral Home with Father Tom Murphy officiating. Glennville Funeral Home has the honor to serve the Waters family.