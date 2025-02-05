Lothair Easterling Smith went to her heavenly home on February 4, 2025, at the age of 89. She was born on March 20, 1935, in Glennville, Georgia to her parents, John Francis and Rennie Easterling. Lothair married Dr. Emory P. Smith Jr. in 1954, after attending Georgia Teacher College in Statesboro. Dr. Smith established his optometry business in Claxton, while Lothair worked as a social worker and as a beloved school teacher. Not only was she a dedicated wife, Lothair was a loving mother to her son, Emory and daughter, Michelle. She was a firm believer in working hard and doing good in the world around her, and she instilled those core values in her children. One of her proudest achievements was being a founding member of Pinewood Christian Academy’s faculty, where Mrs. Smith gave of her time and talents to the students there for 25 years as a reading teacher. A member of the First United Methodist Church of Claxton (Claxton First Church) for more than 50 years, Lothair was a Sunday School teacher of the Service Class. She also served as a member of the Corrine Adams Group, alongside many treasured friends. Inspired by her love of teaching reading, Mrs. Smith was a member of the Evans County Library Board for several years. Lothair possessed a strong faith in her Savior and lived out her faith by example to those around her. Full of wit and wisdom, Mrs. Smith loved her family. She quoted Scripture where insight was needed and shared advice through various poems, famous quotes, and jokes. Lothair was devoted to her family and friends and served others well. She enjoyed cooking, hosting dinners, and tutoring students in English/Reading. Her love language was quality time and treasured visits where people would sit, stay a while, and chat on her porch. “Merna” leaves behind a legacy of diligence, faith, and beauty for her family and others to follow. Lothair is preceded in death by her loving husband, Emory Smith; her brother, Franklin Easterling, and her beloved sister, Lucille Odum. Surviving are her son, Emory Powers Smith, III (Lynn) and her daughter, Michelle Tootle (Mike). She leaves behind her grandchildren, Leslie Tucker (Matt), Lauren Bluestein (Eric), Nathan Smith (Lindsay), and Rachel Ussery (Ryan) and her seven great-grandchildren, Maclain and Mathyn Tucker, Maggy Bluestein, Diana, Anne, Blaire Ussery and Palmer Smith, as well as cherished cousins, nieces, and nephews, and several life-long neighbors and friends. She was lovingly cared for by her companion, Sherry Almond, and other devoted caregivers: Citalli Rodriguez, Maci Neagley, Linda White, Karen Strickland, and Denise Blalock. Our family would like to extend our appreciation to Amber Grove at North Spring, Ogeechee Hospice, Dr. Jesse Scott, and Dr. Glen Dasher. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 6, 10:00 . – 11:00 a.m. at Claxton First Church. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 6, 11:00 a.m. at Claxton First Church. Burial will be in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Glennville, Georgia. Remembrances may be made to Claxton First Church, P.O. 546, Claxton, Ga. 30417 or Pinewood Christian Academy, P.O. 7, Bellville, Ga. 30414. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.