Louie Allen Jarriel, 69, of Collins, passed away on July 31,2025, after a brief illness. Louie was born on October 2, 1955, to Jason and Eleanor Jarriel in Reidsville. He was named after Dr. Louis Jelks. Louie graduated from Reidsville High School and later attended Swainsboro Tech. He moved to Atlanta and attended Railroad School. In 1976 he joined the Navy and served on the USS Kansas City, stationed in San Francisco, CA. He obtained one of the highest honors as “Sailor of the Quarter” during his service. He received an honorable discharge in 1979. He worked for The Coca-Cola Company, fondly known as “The Coke Man”, and with Little Debbie Snacks until he retired in 2018. Louie, aka “Buddy”, loved hunting, fishing, camping; just about anything outdoors. Louie and his wife, Francine, volunteered with the Salvation Army of Savannah where they served the Kettle Ringers as well as helping prepare and serve food for the Salvation Army’s annual Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. He was a member of Cedar Creek Primitive Baptist Church. In 2013, they were awarded the Outstanding Community Service Award for their extraordinary service and dedication to the Salvation Army of Savannah. They were featured in the Tattnall Magazine in 2013 that tells their love story. He was predeceased by his parents, Jason and Eleanor Jarriel; maternal grandparents, WG and Florrie Kennedy; paternal grandparents, Dewey and Jenny Jarriel. He is survived by his wife, Francine Lynn Jarriel of Collins; son, Jacob Jarriel (Alexis Parker) of Hagan; his siblings, Gail (Robert) West of Reidsville, Beth (Jimmy) Barnett of Bellville, Sue (Gonzalo) Garcia of Claxton, and Kimberly (Rob) Johnson of Columbia, SC; a grandchild, Ricky Lee Jarriel; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Threatte, Bryden Johnson, Braden Johnson, Harvey Lively, Kenith Threatte, and Wendell Colson. Honorary pallbearer will be Van Harris. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 2, from 5-7 p.m. at Kennedy Funeral Home, Cobbtown Chapel. Funeral service will be held Sunday, August 3, at 2:00 p.m. at Cedar Creek Primitive Baptist Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.