Louie Foy Simmons passed away on November 23 after a long illness. He was born on August 7, 1930 in Statesboro, Georgia. He graduated from Wake Forest University where he played football for the Deacons. After graduation, he became a commissioned officer in the United States Army serving with the 82nd Airborne Division. Later, he would work on the United States Guided Missile Range in the Bahama Islands and subsequently in other foreign countries. Later, he went to work with the Georgia Department of Transportation as well as farming in Bulloch County. His passions were many and varied, but his two most endearing passions was his love of history and his love of his cats. He had a keen interest in local history where in his later years he would write occasionally for the Statesboro Herald. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank Simmons, Sr. and Louise Foy Simmons; his brother, Frank Simmons, Jr., a sister, Sue Simmons; his nephew, Frank Simmons, III of Savannah; his niece, Rebekah (Simmons) Davis of Columbia, South Carolina. A memorial service will be held at grave side at a later date. Remembrances can be made to the Statesboro – Bulloch County Humane Society, http://www.statesborohumane.org/ Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.