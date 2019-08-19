Louis Garrace Strickland, Jr., 71, passed away Saturday, August 17 at St. Joseph Hospital in Savannah. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and a native of Evans County where he graduated from Claxton High School in 1966. He served in Vietnam and had a master’s degree in education. He retired from Georgia State Prison after 34 years of service. Mr. Strickland was preceded in death by his parents, Garrace and Marjorie Conley Strickland; son, Avery Cy Strickland; grandson, Alton Louis Calhoun; brother, Mikel Strickland. Surviving are his wife, Cheryl Strickland of Claxton; son, Wesley (Robin) Strickland of Claxton; daughters, Amanda (Rodney) DeLoach of Reidsville and Renita Calhoun of Claxton; step-children, Dwayne Todd of Nahunta, Amanda (Jesse) Koenigstein of Claxton; brother, Terry (Sue) Strickland of Statesboro; sisters, Wanda (Mark) Anderson of Wisconsin, Judy (Scott) Pfost of Wisconsin and Cindy (Rex) Hallman of Claxton; sister in-law, Linda Strickland of Claxton, 11 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Monday, August 19, from 5 – 7 p.m., at Calvary Baptist Church, 612 West Main Street Claxton. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Aug 20, at 11 a.m., at Calvary Baptist Church Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.