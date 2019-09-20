Louise Barrow Williams, 84, of Claxton, an active member of the Red Hat Society, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17 after a short illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, James David and Dixie Lee Barrow of Claxton. She is survived by her sister, Mildred Maxwell of Claxton; son, David Williams of Virgina; daughter, Elizabeth Myers; and two grandchildren, all of Germany. In keeping with Louise’s giving spirit, her remains were donated to medical advancement research in lieu of funeral services.