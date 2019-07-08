Louise Walker Fail, 89, passed away July 6 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro. She was a native of Evans County. She was a member of Brooklet United Methodist Church. Mrs. Fail was a wonderful wife for 44 years, and a good mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She worked as a legal secretary during her working years, and she did collections for medical offices. Surviving are her husband, William Robert Fail of Claxton; five sons, Daryl (Eileen) Walker of Richmond Hill, Cleve (Alicia) Walker of Metter, William R. (Amy) Fail of Jacksonville, Fla., Mike (Paige) Fail of Tyler, Texas, and Kelly (Susan) Fail of North Carolina; three daughters, Helen (Dewey) Morgan of Sylvania, Joan (David) Hoffman of Columbia, S.C., and Lori (Joey) Ayala of Savannah; two sisters, Annette Helmuth of Claxton and Jane Horah of Buford, Ga.; 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 10, from 6-8 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Thursday, July 11, at 2 p.m., at Brooklet United Methodist Church with Rev. Chip Strickland officiating. Burial will be in Bull Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo St., Statesboro, Ga. 30458. Pallbearers will be Dewey Morgan, Kris Morgan, William R. Fail, II, Mike Fail, Matt Walker and Joseph Ayala. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.