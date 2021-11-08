Louise Waters Collins, age 78, passed away on November 5 at her home. She was born on November 23, 1942 in Tattnall County to Ossie F. and Virginia Brannen Waters and was a 1960 graduate of Glennville High School. For 30 years she worked as a bookkeeper for Floyd F. Collins Logging. Her favorite jobs were being a wife, mama and nanny to all of her family. Some of her favorite hobbies were camping, fishing, and playing softball. She was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Floyd F. “Buddy” Collins; daughter, Tina Collins; brother, Junior Waters; brothers-in- law, Doug Collins, Marquette Waters and Robert Jordan; niece, Libby Waters; and two nephews, Jamie Jordan and Gerald Collins. She is survived by her daughters, Ginger (Jeffery) Rushing and Gina (Allen) Williamson, all of Claxton; grandchildren, Paul (Shavonna) Rushing of Collins, Adam (Sara) Rushing of Nevils, Brittney (Daniel) Rogers of Glennville, Brooke (Judson) Duran, Kristie (Chase) Almond, Taylor (Walt) Rush, all of Claxton; great- grandchildren, Jasper, Elaina, Emmy, Brent and Leighton Rushing, Kase Almond, Caroline Rush, Liam and Luke Duran, Madilyn, Brinson, Trey and Grayson Durrence; sisters, Annette Lott of Claxton, Geraldine (Bob) Adams and Hilda (Earl) Swindell, all of Glennville, Debbie Jordan of Reidsville and Betty (James) Carr of Mississippi; brother, Wayne Waters of Glennville; sisters-in-law, Mary Francis “Tid” Waters and Donna Collins, both of Mendes and Linda Collins of Claxton; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Monday November 8, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Low Country Cremation and Burial with Rev. Jerry Knight officiating. Interment followed in the Brewton Cemetery. Pallbearers were Paul Rushing, Adam Rushing, Chase Almond, Judson Duran, Walt Rush and Daniel Durrence. The family wants to thank Mrs. Louise’s caregivers, Jamie Savage, Janie Richardson and Chelsea Copeland. Also a special thank you to Solace Hospice (Bryan, Jennifer, Krystina, Michael and Chris) Low Country Cremation and Burial served the family of Mrs. Louise Waters Collins.