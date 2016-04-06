Louise Wilson Craft, 92, passed away Monday, Nov. 5, at Ogeechee Hospice Inpatient Center in Statesboro. She was born April 18, 1926 in Glennville, Ga. as one of 10 children to David Lester and Ada DeLoach Wilson and lived in this area all of her life. She was retired from Civil Service at Ft. Stewart and enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers. She was a long time member of Antioch Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Daniel Craft. She is survived by her sister, Betty Grice of Claxton; nephews, Donald Stubbs (Sallie) of Savannah and David Edwin Grice of Savannah; many other nieces and nephewse. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 7, at Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Chapel of Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home. Burial will be in Antioch Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Wayne Grice, David Stubbs, Louis Knight, Ricky Wilson, Delmas Durrence, Glen Durrence and Patrick Malone. Remembrances may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Ga. 30459. Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home of Glennville is in charge of the arrangements.