Low turnout so far for early voting in Claxton elections

Early voting in the 2021 November Claxton municipal election for council seats in Districts 1 and 2 is underway, and the voter turnout so far has been disappointingly low.

Just 33 of the 1,392 registered voters in the City of Claxton have turned out to cast their early vote so far, said Election Superintendent Darin McCoy Monday.

Early voting for the November election ends Friday, Oct. 29. Polls are located in Claxton City Hall and are open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

…Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 2, and polls will be open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Veterans Center in Claxton.