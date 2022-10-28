Lucille Lynn Coleman, 97, passed away October 27. She was a native of Collins, Ga. and grew up in the Hillview Community. Lucille was a devoted member of St. Christopher Catholic Church in Claxton. She volunteered many hours with the church and at The Clothes Basket in Collins. She also had a passion for crafting, painting, growing beautiful flowers and doing genealogy. Lucille’s greatest love was her family and her fur babies, Faith, Red, CeeCee and Bad Boy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hoke and Ethel A. Lynn; and sister, Rosa Lee Clark. Surviving are her son, Claude “Bud” Coleman, Jr. of Claxton, Ga.; daughters, Charlotte Coleman of Massachusetts and Dr. Lynn Wilson, DVM of Florida; grandchildren, Marlo Schepper Grolnic (Joe) of Massachusetts; Terry “TJ” Schepper (Marina) of New Jersey; great-grandchild, Elijah Grolnic of Massachusetts; several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 31, 11 a.m., at St. Christopher Catholic Church with Father Tom Murphy officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Ms. Lucille wanted to enjoy her flowers throughout life, and has requested that in lieu of flowers, any memorial tributes be made in the form of charitable donations to: Community Hospice, who provided outstanding love and care to Lucille and the family, P.O. Box 2277, Vidalia, Ga. 30475; Concerned Citizens for Animal Welfare (CCFAW) to represent Lucille’s love of animals, P.O. Box 214896 South Daytona Beach, Fla. 32121; and Cedar Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Wendell Lynn, 2130 Cedar Creek Church Road, Collins, Ga. 30421. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.