Lula Mae McKever Fields, 75, departed this earth for her Heavenly home on May 2, 2025 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. She was born August 20, 1949 and was a lifelong resident of Evans County. She was a lifelong member of Green Cypress Baptist Church. She attended school at Evans County Longhorns. She worked in food service and was a dynamic cook. She enjoyed cooking for friends and family. She was proceeded in death by her mother and father, Louis and Laura C. McKever. She is survived by her husband, Willie Fields; children, Sammy McKever, Jeffrey Palmer, Amanda Palmer, Jermaine McKeever, and Tameka Seward; one sister, Pearl Brown; a brother, Larry McKever; a host of grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Public visitation will be held Friday, May 9, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Harpers Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 10, 11:00 a.m. at Green Cypress Baptist Church in Claxton. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Harpers Funeral Home in Claxton.