Luveda Whitten Green, 87, of Daisy, Ga., passed away on Friday evening, February 9, 2024, at her home. Luveda was born on January 4, 1937 in Willie, Ga. to her parents, David and Ida Griner Whitten. She has been a part of the Evans County community for nearly 30 years after moving from Savannah, Ga. For 59 years she was married to her husband, Palmer Jake Green, until his passing. She was a former member of the Eastern Star and an active member of the church choir and U.M.W. at Daisy United Methodist Church. Luveda was a homemaker and loved spending time working in her yard. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Palmer Jake Green; a son, Palmer Jeffrey Green; a daughter, Estralita Edwards; and brothers, Robert Edwin Whitten and David Arthur Whitten. She is survived by her children, Arthur Dewayne Green, Letitia Collins, and Lowanza Stone; a brother, Dan Whitten; several grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 13, at Sunlight Cemetery in Cobbtown, Ga. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter. Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.