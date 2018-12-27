LWLC scholarship award Gala held

Life Well Lived Charity (LWLC) celebrated its second annual Community Tribute and Scholarship Award Gala on December 8 at the Evans County Community Center.

During the event LWLC awarded two $1,000 scholarships for their 2018 Evans County High School (ECHS) Alumni Legacy Scholarship. Dr. Diane Holland announced the recipients, Jushaila Grant and Nicolas Williams, both students at Savannah State University, on behalf of the Scholarship Committee.

