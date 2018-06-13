Mrs. Lynda Lee Knick Rewis, 71, passed away after an extended illness at the Medical University Hospital on Thursday, June 7. Mrs. Rewis was born on June 7, 1947 to the late Lyndon and

Sarah Zachary Ruth Knick in Ashville, N.C. She worked as

a cashier and a cook for the Hot Dog King, enjoyed playing

cards, reading, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, James Freddie Rewis, Sr.; son, James Rewis, Jr.; brother, Dan Knick; and brother-in-law, Art Ashford.

Survivors include two daughters, Windy Shuman and her husband William, Jr. of Pembroke and Sonja Shuman and her husband Buck of Pembroke; brother, Glenn Knick and his wife Sue of Candler, N.C.; sister, Cynthia Ashford of Lyons; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 10, from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 11, at 11 a.m. in the Flanders Morrison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dan Bryant officiating.

Burial will follow at Anderson Primitive Baptist

Church Cemetery.

