Lyndon Marvin Kicklighter, 84, died on February 10. He was a special man. Lyndon was born September 16, 1934 in Wayne County. He was raised in Tattnall County by Marvin and Maggie Mae Kicklighter. He was a member of Eason Chapel Church and served there for many years. Lyndon served as a Military Police while stationed in Germany. He worked at the Union Bag Ports Authority for many years and then was employed by the Evans County Board of Education. He loved his time at the BOE. He served as Maintenance Supervisor where he shared his love of people and “fix-it” skills every day. Summers were spent doing repairs and cleaning to be ready for the new year. Many young men gained work experience and life skills from working with him. His second responsibility at the BOE was driving a school bus. Every child who boarded his bus was met with a Good Morning and a smile. He loved his “Bus Babies” whether they were 6 or 16. Tattnall Campground was dear to Lyndon and his wife. He served as a longtime Board of Trustees member. There were very few weeks that they were not working, just checking or talking and planning for Campmeeting. When Lyndon married June Yarbrough Kicklighter on Christmas day 59 years ago it was the beginning of something very special. There was a love that day that would only grow stronger. They were rarely seen apart. Many times they dressed in the same colors. The daughters and grandchildren have been witness to a true biblical picture of marriage. Laughter, guidance, fun and love surrounded everyone who entered the home. With June’s passing on November 28 life changed quickly. His fight with cancer and his broken heart were hard to overcome. He will be missed, remembered and loved by his children, Tiny Russell and Paula (Ronnie Joe) Todd; his grandchildren, Hollie (Toby) Smith, Nathan (Mandy) Todd, Aryn (Shannon) Sapp, Stephen (Tuesday) Allen, Curt (Taylor) Todd, Hunter Russell; seven great-grandchildren, Colby Todd, Hannah Smith, Emma Todd, Caiden Sapp, Jackson Smith, Caroline Smith and Liam Sapp; one sister, Mary Wray. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Fred and Maggie Mae Kicklighter; siblings, Martha Holcomb, Reba Waters, Frankie Hosea and Derrell Kicklighter. Burial was in Kicklighter Family Cemetery on February 12. Remembrances may be sent to Tattnall Campground, c/o David Yarbrough, 306 Yarbrough Lane, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Evans County CARES, P.O. Box 667, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.