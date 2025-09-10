Lynn, former Superintendent passes following medical event at BOE

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

Durell B. Lynn, 86, died suddenly last week after he suffered a medical event while participating in a meeting of the Evans Board of Education (BOE).

Lynn, who dedicated some six decades of his life to education – most of it in faculty and coaching positions – as well as administration, was chairman of the BOE.

