Lynn Kilday Strickland, 74, passed away December 25, 2023, at Oxley Park Health and Rehab in Lyons, Ga. Lynn was a native and lifelong resident of Evans County and a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church. She was a former member of the Mother’s Club and worked at the Tippins Bank For many years. Lynn was a devoted mother, grandmother and Christian. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. and Mrs. E. L. Kilday. Surviving are her son, Walt (Allison) Strickland of Statesboro; one daughter, Patia (Jerry) Sapp of Claxton; two brothers, Tom (LuEllen) Kilday of Claxton and Lloyd (Cathy) Kilday of Florida; one sister, Shirley (Larry) Wiley of Eatonton, Ga; three grandchildren, Kristin Deal Austin Johnson, Sophie and Wade Strickland; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 28, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, December 29, 11:00 a.m., at Claxton First Church, with Rev. Mike Lyons officiating. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery, Hagan, Ga. Pallbearers will be David Warnell, Michael Godbee, Kevin Wiley, Jimmy Poe, Larry Wiley and Mason Wiley. Remembrances may be made to Oxley Park H&R, 181 Oxley Dr., Lyons, Ga. 30436., or Claxton First Church, 401 W. Main St., Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.