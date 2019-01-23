Major change to rec. department ball

The Georgia Recreation and Parks Association recently made a major change to the calendar for district and state tournament competitions for both baseball and softball.

According to Brian Todd, Director of Evans County Recreation Department, the new schedule now requires that district tournaments for baseball and softball be held prior to the third Saturday in June. State level competitions will be held on the fourth Tuesday through Saturday in June.

In order to have a season that lines up with the new tournament schedule, the seasons will begin earlier than usual.

Registration for 2019 ECRD baseball, softball, and t-ball will be Jan. 28 – Feb. 15. You can contact the ECRD for registration and any questions at 739-1434.

