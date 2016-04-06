Major donation to Evans County Community Center

The George W. Strickland, Jr. Foundation, Inc. made a major donation to the Evans County Community Center (ECCC). Foundation representatives Tommy Strickland and Sharon DeLoach presented the $468,000 check during an appreciation luncheon held at the center on November 16.

The building where ECCC is housed was built in 1954 and has been in dire need of a roof for quite some time. The donation will enable ECCC to get a new roof on each of the buildings on the campus.

For more of this story subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. All subscriptions include access to our archives dating back to 1914! This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.

By Julie Braly, Editor