Major William J. “Bill” Griner (ret), 74 passed away February 14 at St. Joseph Hospital in Savannah. Bill was a graduate of the 1964 class of Claxton High School. He attended ABAC from 1964 to 1966 where obtained a degree in Agricultural Equipment Technology. In 1967 he enlisted into the United States Army, where he later graduated flight school first in his class out of over 300 students and became a Cobra Helicopter pilot and master aviator. He served two tours in Vietnam and retired from the military in May of 1987 after 20 years of service. Bill came home to work on the family farm and continued farming throughout his life and passed down his love for agriculture to his children. Bill was a member of Union United Methodist Church, a Mason and a Shriner. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Mr. Griner was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Dorothy Griner. Surviving are his wife, Linda S. Griner of Claxton; three sons, Jamie (Heather) Griner of Surrency, Jason Deloach of Claxton and Josh (Morgan) Griner of Cedar Crossing; two daughters, Holly (Jimmy) Harper of Claxton and Heather (Paul) Floyd of Guyton; one brother, Ken Griner of Claxton; one sister, Wanda (Bruce) Pitkin of Hilton Head, S.C.; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; several nieces, nephews and other family members. Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and service, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Masks must be worn. Visitation will be held Friday, February 19, at 10 a.m., at Union United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held Friday, February 19, at 11 a.m. at Union Methodist Church. Burial will be Friday, February 19, at Beards Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, immediately after memorial service. Remembrances may be made to Union United Methodist Church. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.