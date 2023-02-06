Mallie Morgan Hagan, 76, passed away February 5, 2023, at Glenvue Nursing Home. He was a member of the Christian Church in Pembroke and served as a volunteer fire fighter in Pembroke. Mallie worked at Georgia Pacific and Claxton Poultry before retiring. He loved to ride his bicycle and go fishing. He is preceded in death by a brother, Irvin William Hagan; sisters, Flora May DeLoach and Olaee Morgan; brothers- in-law, Dean DeLoach and William Morgan; step-son, Adrian Jack Rhiner. Surviving are his wife, Martha Hagan of Glennville, Ga.; daughter, Beverly Sue Kennedy (Bryan) of Pembroke, Ga; grandchildren, Nevaeh Hendrix, Rose Kennedy and Dalton Kennedy; several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friend, Texas Martinez. Visitation will e held Wednesday, February 8, 1 p.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2 p.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Lawrence Butler Officiating. Burial will be in Northside Cemetery, Pembroke, Georgia. Remembrances may be given to a Charity of choice Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.