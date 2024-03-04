Mamie ‘Pete’ Barrow Rewis, 90, passed away on February 29, 2024. She was a member of Liberty Fellowship Church of God of Prophecy for 75 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Manning and Mamie Lou Barrow; brothers, CJ Barrow, Billy Barrow, Joe Barrow and Jimmy Barrow; sister, Lucille Thompson; son-in-law, Brookie Carter; grandchildren, Scott Barrow, Sabrina DeLoach and Katlyn Carter. Surviving are her sons, Bobby (Katie) Rewis of Athens, Texas and Danny (Sue) Rewis of Guyton, Georgia; daughters, Gail (Bobby) Fogle of Hardeeville, South Carolina and Kathy Carter of Hazelhurst, Georgia; brother, Garland Barrow of Lyons, Georgia; sister, Sue West of Claxton, Georgia.; 19 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and several great-great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 10, 11:00 a.m. at Liberty Fellowship Church of God of Prophecy Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.