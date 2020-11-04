3D Mammograms and breast cancer procedures offered at EMH

Breast cancer affects one out of eight women today. Locally, “…there are estimated 26,000 women in Evans and Tattnall counties and only 8,700 are getting their mammograms,” said Dr. Rebecca Spahos, of Surgical Associates in Claxton. “That means that we could be missing a chance for early diagnosis of breast cancer in five women in Evans and Tattnall Counties each year.”

Dr. Spahos was the main speaker at a free educational information event hosted by Evans Memorial Hospital (EMH) held last Thursday. October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and EMH held the event to help raise awareness about breast cancer and promote breast health.

“The purpose of the talk is to tell you about the advances at EMH that we are implementing but to also understand the prevalence of breast cancer in Evans and Tattnall Counties,” said Spahos….

…Dr. Patrick Buchanan…a plastic surgeon…joined Evans Memorial Hospital in October of this year. Since that time, he has performed four reconstructive breast surgeries at EMH….

By Julie Braly, Editor