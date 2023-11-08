Man jailed following early Friday armed robbery at Claxton station

A man armed with a shotgun and hunting knife fled with less than $150 after confronting and robbing a clerk at the Shell Gas Station in Claxton last Friday, Nov. 3. The station, located at 280 East River St., was hit shortly after midnight. Thomas Driggers, 25, of a Claxton address, was identified as the suspect in surveillance video, along with the vehicle he was driving.

