Marcia Jeanette Fox, 69, passed away peacefully on December 3, at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick, Ga.after suffering complications from a long debilitating illness. Jeanette, one of four children, was born in Claxton, Ga. on February 10, 1952 to Selma and Jasper Clayton Anderson. She graduated from the University of Georgia in 1974 and moved to St. Simons Island, Ga. to teach children with special needs at Glynn Academy in Brunswick. As a part-time job, she was as a server at the King and Prince Resort at St. Simons Island where she and her husband held their wedding reception many years later. Jeanette moved to Atlanta in 1981 to work for The Coca-Cola Company as a Trade Research Examiner and paralegal, which required her to travel throughout the United States to investigate Coca-Cola brand fraud cases. She captured the heart of Army Major Don Fox, in Atlanta during a blind date in May 1990, and they were married at Lovely Lane Chapel at St. Simons Island on June 6, 1992. They lived in Annapolis, Md. until 2000 while Don was assigned to Fort Meade, Md., and she worked as a Contract Administrator for a performing arts company before giving birth to her only child, Henry, on January 5, 1995. In 2000, the Army assigned then Colonel Fox to Fort Huachuca, Ariz. where he retired from the Army in 2003. The family moved to Ashburn, Va., which is where they remained until settling down in St. Simons Island in 2018 to be close to her sister and her extended family. Jeanette devoted her life to Henry as a stay-at-home mom who focused her love and energy on raising him to be an exceptional young man. She was always on the sidelines cheering Henry on during soccer, lacrosse and rugby games, as well as his high school swim meets, and she was very proud of his many achievements. Jeanette always enjoyed having Henry’s many friends visit the house so she could get to know them and serve delicious home-cooked meals. She was also a stay-at-home mom for the beloved family English Black Lab, Gracie, who was by her side for over 14 years. Jeanette truly enjoyed her Sisterhood fellowship with the local P.E.O. chapter while living in Ashburn where she volunteered to support many of their worthy causes and was a member of their book club for many years. She also volunteered to support The Ladies Board of Inova Loudoun Hospital annual rummage sale for five years. Jeanette would light up the room when she walked in with her beauty, charm and grace. She felt blessed to have so many devoted family members and close friends who gave her unconditional love and support, especially when she needed it the most. Jeanette is survived by her husband, retired U.S. Army Colonel Don Fox of St. Simons Island, Ga.; her son, U.S. Army Captain Henry Fox, who is assigned to Fort Bragg, N.C.; her special daughter, Kelly Hartley of Indian Land, S.C.; her sister, Jill Caldwell (Gene) of St. Simons Island, Ga.; her brother, retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Jerris Anderson (Jean) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and her brother, Darry Anderson (Patricia), of Claxton. She is also survived by; her nephews, Dr. William Caldwell (Sana) of Chicago, Ill. and Clay Caldwell (Jenna) of St. Simons Island. The family would like to thank the kind and compassionate staff at Vitality Living at Frederica, St. Simons Island and Hospice of the Golden Isles, Brunswick for their loving and attentive care. In place of flowers, the Fox family asks that your donations go to The Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, Ga. 31525. There was a celebration of life service at 11 a.m., followed by a reception at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Brunswick on Tuesday, December 7, which will be Jeanette’s final resting place. Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick served the Fox family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.edomillerandsons.com.