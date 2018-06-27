Margaret Colson, a long time resident of Claxton, passed away on Sunday, June 24 following a brief illness. She was the daughter of Henry and Doffie Colson. Her sister, Dorothy Rose Colson Edge, preceded her in death. She is survived by two children, David Roper of Georgia and Elizabeth M. Kelly of Indiana; multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Legacy funeral home will perform the cremation. There will be no service or viewing per her wishes. She has left this world to go to a better place and sit at the table with Jesus.She was 80 years old at the time of her death.