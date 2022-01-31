Marie Knight Tippins, 92, passed away January 27 at NorthSpring Senior Living. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Lola Knight, born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas on October 12, 1929. She moved to Georgia as a small child and grew up in Port Wentworth, Georgia and lived in Savannah while working as a secretary at Union Bag. She moved to Claxton and was married to David A. Tippins for 50 years. Marie was an active member of Claxton First Baptist Church where she especially enjoyed singing in the choir. She is preceded in death by her husband, David A. Tippins, Sr.; sisters, Jeanette Knight, Jessie Lee K. Willoughby, Grace Knight and Laverne K. Hall; brothers, Billy W. Knight and Virgil K. Knight. Survivoring are a son, David A. Tippins, Jr. (Jan) of Claxton; daughters, Elizabeth T. Groover (Will) of Stilson and Jennifer T. Eubanks (Jimmy) of Tucker; six grandchildren, five step-grandchildren; three great- grandchildren; sister, Patsy K. Maltos of Savannah; brother, James (Tobby) R. Knight of Townsend and several nieces and nephews. The Family would like to thank Dr. Jesse Scott and staff, as well as Jill Griffin and staff at NorthSpring Senior Living for the excellent level of care and love provided to our mother. Social distancing will be observed during the service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 1, at 2 p.m. at L.A.H. Tippins Family Cemetery. Burial will be in L.A.H. Tippins Family Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417 or Claxton First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 607, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.