Marion Donnell Harden, 89, of Moultrie, formerly of Claxton, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Pruitt Health-Magnolia Manor. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Cobb Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Cobb Funeral Chapel. Born September 1, 1932, in Reidsville, Georgia, he was the son of the late Nathaniel Green Harden and Inez Brantley Harden. Mr. Harden was a 1949 graduate of Reidsville High School and a Georgia National Guard Veteran serving as a supply sergeant. He retired from a long career in the auto parts industry, primarily as a store manager for Brooks Auto Parts in Claxton, Sylvester, Nashville, Ashburn, Albany and Cordele Georgia. Mr. Harden was a member and a deacon of the First Baptist Church of Claxton. He loved running long distances, enjoyed watching sports especially the Atlanta Braves. Mr. Harden received an award from the American Red Cross for donating blood. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Deward Harden, Fay H. Smith, Ray H. Mangham and Kendall Harden. Survivors include his wife, Geraldine Lee Willis Harden of Moultrie; children, Janice Harden of Dahlonega, Georgia, Anne Harden Holt and husband Jim of Young Harris, Georgia, Larry Willis of Moultrie, Michael Willis, Sr. of Sylvester, Darrell Willis and wife Sherry of Columbus, Regina Jones and husband Stuart of Sylvester; grandchildren, Grant Holt and wife Chelsea, Graham Holt and wife Tory, Michael Willis, Jr, Major Brandon Willis, USAF and wife Natalie, Angel Powell and husband Chris, Tech SGT Adam Willis, USAF and wife Christina, Stephanie Sheheane and husband Brett, Mason Willis and wife Katherine, Mackenzie Bellamy and husband Dylon, Jake Jones; great-grandchildren, Hudson Holt, Ridge Holt, Gracen Holt, Lexis Clark, Autumn Clark, Alyssa Powell, Alayna Powell, Aubrey Powell, Hunter Willis, Beau Bellamy, Kaydence Willis, Sadie Sheheane, Eli Sheheane; mother of his daughters, Grace D. Harden of Dahlonega; several nieces, nephews and other family members.