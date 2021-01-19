Marion Lee Allison, 90, passed away January 17 at his home due to complications of Covid-19. The Parker Colorado native was a member of Eastside Baptist Church. He retired from Martin-Marietta after 30 years of service and served in the U.S. Marine in the Korean War. He was our hero and a great father, grandfather, fisherman, hunter and loved his family very much. Surviving are his son, Doug Allison of Canon City, Colo.; daughters, Tina Allison of Claxton and Mary Ann Allison of Canon City Colo.; brother, Raymond Allison of Ennis Mont.; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews. Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and service due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Masks must be worn. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 23, 11 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Remembrances may be made to Wounded Warrior, 4899 Belfort Rd., Suite 300, Jacksonville, Fla. 32256. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.