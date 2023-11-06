Marjorie DeLoach Strickland, 98, passed away November 4, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry A. Strickland. She was a native of Evans County and a member of Daisy United Methodist Church. Ssurviving are her daughters, Nancy Strickland of Claxton and Janice (Bo) Hearn of Coopers Point; two grandsons, Mark (Christina) Strickland of Shellman Bluff and Matthew Bryan (Kristen) Hearn of Atlanta, Ga.; great- grandson, Grayson Strickland. Visitation will be held Monday, November 6, 4 – 6 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel in Claxton, Ga. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 7, 11 a.m. at Daisy Church. Burial will be November 7 at Brewton Cemetery, Claxton, Ga. Pallbearers will be Bobby DeLoach, Joey DeLoach, Lamar Cliatt, Tommy Strickland, Barry Strickland and Terry Branch. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417 or Daisy Church, P.O. Box 106, Daisy, Ga. 30423 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.