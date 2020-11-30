Marjorie Scheider Holland, 81, passed away November 25 under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Ga. She was born in Register, Ga. to Willie Joe “Bud” and Sulee Carnes Scheider. She grew up in Claxton, and lived in South Carolina for a time. She graduated from Claxton High School and became an RN upon graduation from the Candler School of Nursing in Savannah, Ga. She married Wylen Holland, also of Claxton, and they embarked on the challenging life of a Navy family. She was a remarkably talented, beautiful and generous woman with a keen sense of humor and a sharp intellect. Margie also worked for many years as a bookkeeper. She and Wylen eventually retired to the farm she grew up on, built their home and enjoyed spending time gardening, doing work around the farm and hosting family and friends. Surviving are Wylen R. Holland, her loving and devoted husband of 61 years; one daughter, Kathryn (Brian) Beasley; two sons, John Holland and William Holland; two grandsons, Matthew Beasley and Michael Beasley; and one brother, Sam Morris (Barbara) Scheider; a host of dear cousins, brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and life-long friends. The family would like to express special thanks to the amazing nurses at East Georgia Regional Medical Center and Ogeechee Area Hospice. We also would like to thank everyone at The Lodge at Bethany who cared for Margie during her brief stay. We express additional thanks and deep gratitude for everyone who tended to or cared for Margie during her years of declining health. Social distancing will be observed during the graveside service due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Maks are required by the family. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, December 2 at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery, Claxton, Ga. Remembrances may be made to The Lodge at Bethany, 77 Bethany Way, Statesboro, Ga. 30458; Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo St., Statesboro, Ga. 30458; Brewton Cemetery, P. O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or, to the charity of one’s choice. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.