Marolyn Jenkins Odom, 78, passed away March 1, 2024, at Memorial Hospital. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Marolyn was a member of Bull Creek Baptist Church and was born and raised in Evans County. Marolyn was preceded in death by her husband, George William Odom; her son, Ryan Oliver Odom; her parents and parents-in-law; brother, Johnny Jenkins; sister, Sandra Gibbs and twin sister, Carolyn Durrence; two nephews, Kerry Blocker and Matthew Odom. Surviving are her son and his wife, Cale and Reagan Odom of Shellman Bluff; her special granddaughter, Scottie Odom of Shellman Bluff; three sisters-in-law, Brenda (Jimmy) Haire of Claxton, Dixie Odom of Metter and Gynette (Butch) DeLoach of Shellman Bluff; two brothers-in-law, Gene (Sandra) Odom and Bobby (Elaine) Odom, all of Metter; a special family, Steven, Jolene, Samantha and Ryan Dixon of Waynesboro; five nieces, nine nephews, and several cousins. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 9, 2:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. A memorial services will be held Saturday, March 9, p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Home Chapel with Rev. Josh Gardner officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P. O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.