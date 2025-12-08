Marsha Ann Waters of Claxton, Ga., born on April 9, 1962, in Tattnall County, Georgia, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2025, in Statesboro, Georgia. She spent most of her life dedicated to the banking industry, where she contributed her talents and expertise before retiring from The Claxton Bank. Marsha was not just known for her professional accomplishments; she was also an ardent advocate for education, achieving her Bachelor’s degree at Troy University after her retirement, a testament to her pursuit of knowledge and personal growth. A proud graduate of Reidsville High School, Marsha continued to exemplify the value of lifelong learning throughout her life. Her deep commitment to her faith was a guiding principle for Marsha. She was a devoted member of Reidsville Baptist Church and attended Eastside Baptist Church, where she found community and fellowship. Daily scripture reading was a cherished part of her life, reflecting her dedication to her spiritual journey. Family was paramount to Marsha. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Bill Waters, and her loving mother, Pansy Powell. Her legacy lives on through her children, Kyle Murray, Audra Lee, and Vincent Waters, as well as her cherished grandchildren, Braiden and Bairen Waters. She is also survived by her brothers, Pat and Travis Powell, and her sister, Kathy Glisson, each of whom will carry her memory in their hearts along with several nieces and nephews. Marsha is preceded in death by her father, Clifford Odum, who she will be reunited with in eternal rest. Marsha Ann Waters will be remembered for her unwavering spirit, her love for family, her commitment to her faith, and her contributions to her community. She touched the lives of many and will be profoundly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 9, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Eastside Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 9, 12:00 p.m. at Eastside Baptist Church. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.