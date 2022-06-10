Marsha Lynn Faulk passed away on June 8 in Statesboro, Ga. at the age of age 77, with loving family by her side. A native of Alabama, she worked with the City of Claxton over 20 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred Chapman and Woodrow “Cotton” Smith and her husband, Ronnie Faulk. She is survived by her brother, Michael Smith (Anne Marie) of Asheville, N.C.; her sister, Rosalyn Smith of East Dublin, Ga.; step-sister, Sylvia Simmons (Fred) of Gainesville, Ga.; her daughter, Missy Morgan (Hendrix) of Nevils, Ga.; son, Mike Morgan (Sherry) of Alma, Ga.; grandchildren, Jeremy Hendrix (Kimmy) of Nevils, Ga.; Jacob Hendrix of Statesboro, Ga.; Michale Morgan of Brooklet, Ga.; Dani Morgan of Douglas, Ga.; Taylor Morgan of Statesboro, Ga.; 10 great- grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Marsha was born in Jackson, Ala. and her family soon moved to the Atlanta area. After graduating College Park High School, she married Vernon Morgan. Before moving to Nevils, Marsha lived in Alpharetta, Ga., then Dublin, Ga. She worked in mortgage banking and later as dispatcher for Claxton police and fire department. Marsha grew up in First Christian Church in College Park. Family was important to her. She loved watching her grandsons play ball and was proud of scars she had from being hooked while fishing with them. She loved genealogical research; she maintained contact with cousins far and near and organized family reunions. Up to her last days, she found no greater joy than spoiling her great-grandchildren. Marsha was a determined woman. She did what she thought to be right even when others around her resisted. In spite of health limitations, she continued working into her 70s. At home, using a walker and with very poor eyesight, she insisted on helping feed chickens, the horse and other pets until the end. Please join us to share memories and love at a Celebration of Marsha’s life: Sunday, June 12, at 2 p.m., at Nevils United Methodist Church, 8351 Nevils Groveland Rd., Statesboro, Ga 30458. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the Claxton Fire Department Auxiliary Fund, P.O. Box 829, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.